Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $7.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $8.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $32.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.83 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $281.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.54. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $121.22 and a 52-week high of $300.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

