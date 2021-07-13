Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Morningstar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $262,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Morningstar by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Morningstar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $2,553,897.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,579,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,558,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $2,353,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,853 shares of company stock valued at $56,751,335. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $253.55 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.42 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.72.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

