Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 7,391 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in EQT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in EQT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in EQT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Truist increased their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

