PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

