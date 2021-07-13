JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,841,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 73.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after buying an additional 381,137 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,250,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 2,382.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 274,069 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

HSC opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

