Dennis Lyandres Sells 21,059 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 21,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $1,763,270.07.
Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $99.26.
Procore Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.