Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ACHC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 49,063 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 30.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

