Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Insider Purchases $322,580.88 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.