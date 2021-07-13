People’s United Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PBCT) CFO R David Rosato Sells 15,209 Shares

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PBCT) CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23.

Shares of NYSE PBCT opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

