People’s United Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PBCT) CFO R David Rosato Sells 15,209 Shares

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PBCT) CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23.
Shares of NYSE PBCT opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62.
People’s United Financial Company Profile
Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.