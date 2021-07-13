Virland A. Johnson Sells 32,933 Shares of JanOne Inc. (NYSE:JAN) Stock

JanOne Inc. (NYSE:JAN) CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 32,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $220,651.10.

Shares of NYSE:JAN opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. JanOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $31.83.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

