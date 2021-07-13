Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys Shares of 1,100 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP opened at $203.75 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $203.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.