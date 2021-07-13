17,425 Shares in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 19.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $1,579,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $9,185,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3,041.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

NYSE LAZ opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.57. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

