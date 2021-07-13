Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

NYSE:PKG opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.06.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

