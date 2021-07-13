Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $74,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQH opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

