Stephens Inc. AR Has $623,000 Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,339 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 81,411 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.39) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

