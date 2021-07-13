Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,489 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $124.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

