Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,794 XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XOMA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after buying an additional 26,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 543.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get XOMA alerts:

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Aegis assumed coverage on XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.08 million, a P/E ratio of 175.63 and a beta of 0.94. XOMA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%. Equities research analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.