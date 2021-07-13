Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.84 and a 12 month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

