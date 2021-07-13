Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,021 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 100.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in VOXX International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in VOXX International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VOXX International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in VOXX International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VOXX International in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.38.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.