Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Herc by 2,797.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after acquiring an additional 716,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,818,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at about $7,572,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Herc by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 59,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.20.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $118.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.35.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

