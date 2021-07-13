Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 10,691,073 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,691,073 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.39. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

