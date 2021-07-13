Brokerages Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.18 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $22.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Schlumberger stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.