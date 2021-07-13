Brokerages Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.18 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $22.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schlumberger.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Schlumberger stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.
In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
