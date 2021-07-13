First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FQVLF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.42%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.