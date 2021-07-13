Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,431 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,973,000 after buying an additional 554,386 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hawkins by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

HWKN opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $688.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $162.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

