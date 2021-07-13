Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 125.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,242,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 992,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 139,531 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 370,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 91,115 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

