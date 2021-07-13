Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.78. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

