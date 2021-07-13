CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $260.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.31. CACI International has a 1-year low of $190.16 and a 1-year high of $266.96.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

