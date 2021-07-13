Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $87.12 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,507 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.01% of Service Co. International worth $87,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Service Co. International by 156.9% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 58.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 309.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,792,000 after buying an additional 855,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $36.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

