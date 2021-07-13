Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $1,055,472.00.
MRNA stock opened at $239.34 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $245.70.
About Moderna
Read More: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.