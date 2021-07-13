CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $124,000 Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 44,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.54.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CXW shares. Wedbush started coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

