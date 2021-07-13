CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $143,000 Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CIM opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

