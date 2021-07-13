CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000.

TTMI stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $97,845.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

