Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after buying an additional 1,301,109 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after buying an additional 731,197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,134.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 184,228 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,527,000 after buying an additional 175,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,953,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after buying an additional 163,403 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCRB stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 3.93. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.31.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

