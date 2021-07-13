Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (NYSE:STKL) SVP Sells 34,077 Shares of Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NYSE:STKL) SVP Chris Whitehair sold 34,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $425,962.50.

SunOpta stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

Get SunOpta alerts:

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.