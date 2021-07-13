Microchip Technology Incorporated (NYSE:MCHP) VP Sells $385,525.00 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NYSE:MCHP) VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00.

NYSE:MCHP opened at $146.19 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

