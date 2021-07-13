LifeMD, Inc. (NYSE:LFMD) Insider Corey Deutsch Purchases 30,000 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NYSE:LFMD) insider Corey Deutsch purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $369,300.00.

Shares of NYSE LFMD opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

