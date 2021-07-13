Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in argenx by 23.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after buying an additional 540,488 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in argenx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 954,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,875,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in argenx by 72.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after buying an additional 302,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in argenx by 63.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,756,000 after buying an additional 215,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $157,708,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.21.

Shares of ARGX opened at $309.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.44. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

