Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UE shares. Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.78. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

