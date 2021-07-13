Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 30,000 Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,305 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,963,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,315 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,239,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,192,000 after acquiring an additional 507,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,235,000.

Shares of PEJ opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.08.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

