Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.