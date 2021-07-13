Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,005 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 52.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,137.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 20,224 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 338,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after purchasing an additional 79,692 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $78.41.

