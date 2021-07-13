QS Investors LLC Buys 15,005 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,185 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of QS Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $116,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $277.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.23. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $280.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.