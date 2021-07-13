SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $34,068,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 811.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after buying an additional 824,833 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,059,000 after purchasing an additional 461,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 264,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

