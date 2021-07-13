SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $170,035,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,040,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,024,443. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). Research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.