TD Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLMIU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000.

NASDAQ:PLMIU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

