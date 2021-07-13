Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

SMTC stock opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.37.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.