UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of Assured Guaranty worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGO stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.29. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

