UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,395 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.07. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBS. Benchmark dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

