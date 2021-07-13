Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 9,056 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,494,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 171,373 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 562,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 246,956 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSD opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.