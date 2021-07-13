Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Huntsman worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1,241.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Huntsman by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

In other Huntsman news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,237,032.29. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

